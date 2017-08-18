Metsä Group Stock exchange release 18 August 2017 at 9.30 am EEST



In 2018, Metsä Group will publish the following financial reports:



Financial statements for 2017 8 February Interim report for January-March 2018 3 May Half year financial report for January-June 2018 2 August Interim report for January-September 2018 8 November



Metsä Group's Financial Statements 2017 including Board of Directors' report, the Corporate Governance statement and the Remuneration statement will be published in English and Finnish on Metsä Group's website at www.metsagroup.com on week 9.



Metsä Group is a forerunner in sustainable bioeconomy utilising renewable wood from sustainably managed northern forests. Metsä Group focuses on wood supply and forest services, wood products, pulp, fresh fibre paperboards and tissue and cooking papers.



Metsä Group's sales totalled EUR 4.7 billion in 2016, and it employs approximately 9,300 people. The Group operates in some 30 countries. Metsäliitto Cooperative is the parent company of Metsä Group and is owned by approximately 104,000 Finnish forest owners.



