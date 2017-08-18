Metsä Board Corporation Stock exchange release 18 August 2017 at 9.30 am EEST



In 2018, Metsä Board Corporation will publish the following financial reports:



Financial statements for 2017 8 February Interim report for January-March 2018 3 May Half-year financial report for January-June 2018 2 August Interim report for January-September 2018 8 November



Metsä Board's Annual Report 2017 including the financial statements, Board of Directors' report, the salary and remuneration report and the Corporate Governance statement will be published in English and Finnish on Metsä Board's Investors website at www.metsaboard.com/Investors/ on week 9.



Metsä Board will hold its Annual General Meeting on 27 March 2018.



Metsä Board is a leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards including folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners. Our lightweight paperboards are developed to provide better, safer and more sustainable solutions for consumer goods as well as retail-ready and food service applications. We work together with our customers on a global scale to innovate solutions for better consumer experiences with less environmental impact. The pure fresh fibres Metsä Board uses are a renewable resource, traceable to origin in sustainably managed northern forests.



The global sales network of Metsä Board supports customers worldwide, including brand owners, retailers, converters and merchants. In 2016, the company's sales totalled EUR 1.7 billion, and it has approximately 2,500 employees. Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.