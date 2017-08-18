The share capital of Zealand Pharma A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 21 August 2017 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0060257814 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 30,562,402 shares (DKK 30,562,402) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 156,250 shares (DKK 156,250) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 30,718,652 shares (DKK 30,718,652) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 112.58 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 78587 ---------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Pernille Gram, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66





Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB, Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=641862