Net Insight AB: Net Insight AB: CFO Thomas Bergström leaves Net Insight

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider in media transport and resource scheduling, today announces that the company CFO Thomas Bergström has decided to leave Net Insight at his own request. Thomas joined Net Insight as CFO in 2009, when the company's total sales were SEK 233 million. Last year, Net Insight generated total sales of SEK 504 million. The recruitment process to find a successor has started.

"Making the decision to leave Net Insight wasn't easy. These last few years have been incredibly stimulating, and I'm proud of the team and the structure I've participated in building. The global media sector continues to face an exciting transformation process, with Net Insight well positioned ahead of the future," says Thomas Bergström.

"Thomas has been a driving force behind Net Insight's progress in recent years, and his expertise has been fundamental to the company's expansion on the global arena. At the same time, he's also developed the Finance department and our internal structure, and we're now stronger than ever. He also played an instrumental role in the acquisition of ScheduALL, another key to our success in recent years. I've really enjoyed working alongside Thomas, and wish him all the best in the future," says Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight.

Thomas Bergström will remain in his current position as CFO until leaving the company in the first quarter 2018.

Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, fredrik.tumegard@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visitnetinsight.net (http://www.netinsight.net)

