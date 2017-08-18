Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG, ASX: JHG) wishes to confirm that shareholders on the register at 5.00pm on 18 August 2017, the Record Date, will be entitled to a second quarter dividend in respect of the three months ended 30 June 2017 of 32.0 US cents per ordinary share.

For holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs), the Australian Dollar equivalent will be 40.335 Australian cents* per CDI. For holders via the Corporate Sponsored Nominee of UK Depositary Interests (DIs), the Sterling equivalent will be 24.847 pence* per DI.

The dividend will be paid on 1 September 2017.

The timetable is as follows:

Record Date for dividend Friday 18 August Processing recommences for requests by CDI holders

to convert CDIs into ordinary shares or by ordinary

shareholders to convert ordinary shares into CDIs Monday 21 August

(New York time) Dividend payment date Friday 1 September

*The exchange rates that have been applied in translating the dividend amount are as follows: US$1 A$1.26047 and US$1 £0.77647.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

Janus Henderson has approximately US$345 billion in assets under management (as at 30 June 2017), more than 2,000 employees and offices in 27 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Contacts:

Janus Henderson Group plc

Investor enquiries:

John Groneman, +44 (0) 20 7818 2106

Global Head of Investor Relations

john.groneman@janushenderson.com

or

Louise Curran, +44 (0) 20 7818 5927

Non-US Investor Relations Manager

louise.curran@janushenderson.com

or

Jim Kurtz, +1 303-336-4529

US Investor Relations Manager

jim.kurtz@janushenderson.com

or

Investor Relations

investor.relations@janushenderson.com