Delisting of products issued by Sandvik AB



The reimbursement date for the following instruments is August 24, 2017, and last day of trading should have been August 15, 2017. Therefore, the trading in the following instruments is halted and the instruments will be delisted as from tomorrow:



Name Trading code ISIN ------------------------------------------ SAND 150A RTL SAND_150A_RTL SE0004444289 ------------------------------------------ SAND 150B RTL SAND_150B_RTL SE0004444297 ------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Gustav Eriksson, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.