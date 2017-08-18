

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar dropped against its most major opponents in early European deals on Friday.



The greenback fell to a weekly low of 108.99 against the yen, after having advanced to 109.55 at 9:00 pm ET.



The greenback slipped to 1.2899 against the pound and 1.1758 against the euro, off its early highs of 1.2863 and 1.1708, respectively.



The greenback dropped to 1.2639 versus the loonie, 0.7904 against the aussie and 0.7310 against the kiwi, from its early 2-day highs of 1.2691, 0.7870 and 0.7276, respectively.



The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 106.00 against the yen, 1.29 against the pound, 1.19 against the euro, 1.25 against the loonie, 0.80 against the aussie and 0.74 against the kiwi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX