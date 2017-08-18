It has been decided to admit the following covered mortgage bonds (SDRO) for trading and official listing with effect from 21 August 2017: ISIN Name Yearly Payments per Currency Maturity date nom year interest DK00046064 RD15G3OK2 0,00% 4 SEK 1 October 80 1RF 2021 NO00108024 RD16G3OK2 1,50% 4 NOK 1 October 81 0RF 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - For further information please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tlf: 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

