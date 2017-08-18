ETTEPLAN OYJ, Stock Exchange Release, August 18,2017 at 11.05 a.m.



Etteplan Oyj - Managers' transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Riikonen, Riku Position: Other senior manager --------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 7437006I5533R06JU690_20170818105118_2 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Etteplan Oyj LEI: 7437006I5533R06JU690 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-16 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009008650 Volume: 67 Unit price: 8,66000 Euro Volume: 16 Unit price: 8,66000 Euro Volume: 117 Unit price: 8,65000 Euro Volume: 17 Unit price: 8,66000 Euro Volume: 23 Unit price: 8,60000 Euro Volume: 1200 Unit price: 8,61000 Euro Volume: 49 Unit price: 8,60000 Euro Volume: 511 Unit price: 8,60000 Euro Volume: 11 Unit price: 8,69000 Euro Volume: 17 Unit price: 8,69000 Euro Volume: 16 Unit price: 8,69000 Euro Volume: 16 Unit price: 8,65000 Euro Volume: 484 Unit price: 8,65000 Euro Volume: 16 Unit price: 8,66000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2560 Volume weighted average price: 8.62100 Euro --------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-16 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009008650 Volume: 224 Unit price: 8,72000 Volume: 57 Unit price: 8,70000 Aggregated transactions Volume: 281 Volume weighted average price: 8.71594 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-15 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009008650 Volume: 22 Unit price: 8,90000 Aggregated transactions Volume: 22 Volume weighted average price: 8.90000



For more information, please contact: Outi Torniainen, SVP, Communications and Marketing, tel, +358 40 512 1375



