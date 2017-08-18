

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks joined a global slide on Friday as the ongoing political turmoil in Washington put President Donald Trump's stimulus and tax plans in jeopardy and a deadly attack in Spain that killed at least 13 people and injured more than 100 others left the world shocked.



Chinese shares closed on a steady note amid optimism over earnings and improving growth. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher at 3,268.72 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 252 points or 0.93 percent at 27,090 in late trade.



Japanese shares hit 3-1/2-month lows as the yen strengthened amid U.S. political worries, the deadly terror attack in Spain and renewed concerns about US-North Korea tensions.



Investors also adopted a cautious stance ahead of controversial joint military exercises of South Korea and the U.S., scheduled to start next week.



The Nikkei average fell 232.22 points or 1.18 percent to 19,470.41, its lowest level since May 2. The broader Topix index closed 1.08 percent lower at 1,597.36.



Exporters and financials underperformed, with Sony, Panasonic, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and T&D Holdings declining 2-3 percent.



Australian shares fell notably, led down by banks on concerns over Trump's stalled legislative agenda and a move by the government to strengthen its money laundering laws.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 32.10 points or 0.56 percent to 5,747.10 but ended the week up by 0.9 percent. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 28.70 points or 0.49 percent at 5,798.50.



The big four banks fell between 0.6 percent and 1.6 percent. Miners also succumbed to selling pressure, with Forescue Metals Group and BHP Billiton losing 1-2 percent, as base metal prices edged down from multi-year highs.



Primary Health Care rallied 2.8 percent despite the company reporting a full-year loss, reflecting impairment charges related to its medical centers business.



Seoul stocks edged lower as concerns grew over Trump's ability to push through his economic goals. The benchmark Kospi ended down 3.30 points or 0.14 percent at 2,358.37, paring early losses as foreign investors turned buyers towards the end of the session.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed little changed at 7,873.55 after closing at a fresh record high in the previous session. CBL Corp shares plunged 9.8 percent after the insurer reported a 36 percent fall in first-half operating earnings.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was down 0.2 percent even as official data showed the country's economic growth growth accelerated unexpectedly in the three months ended June.



GDP grew 5.8 percent year-over-year in the second quarter, faster than the 5.6 percent rise in the Mach quarter.



India's Sensex was down over 1 percent, Singapore's Straits Times index was moving down 0.4 percent and the Taiwan Weighted lost half a percent while Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was rising 0.1 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks tumbled as technology stocks sold off, Cisco Systems issued a disappointing sales forecast and reports emerged that Gary Cohn is considering resigning as President Trump's top economic advisor, raising concerns over the future of President Donald Trump's agenda.



However, the White House knocked down these rumors. The Dow dropped 1.2 percent to post its biggest single-day loss in three months and the S&P 500 fell 1.5 percent to its lowest closing level in over a month, while the Nasdaq Composite slumped 1.9 percent.



