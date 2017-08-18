=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The company KA Finanz AG is declaring the following financial reports below: Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 87 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act English: Publication Date: 18.08.2017 Publication Location: https://www.kafinanz.at/en/financial-reports/semi-annual-reports/ Further inquiry note: KA Finanz AG Investor Relations Georg Lehmann 1092 Vienna, Tuerkenstrasse 9 Phone: +43/1/310 06 06-678 Fax: +43/1/310 06 06-404 Mail: investorrelations@kafinanz.at www.kafinanz.at end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

