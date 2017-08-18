AS Baltic RE Group informs that on August 9, 2017 has been received the final positive decision from the Register of Enterprises of Latvia about the merge of 100% controlled Italian Company Baltic Re S.p.a. with its subsidiary Skunu 19 so completing all the procedures and formalities required by the Latvian laws and regulations. The company resulting from the merge shall be Baltic RE Group AS subsidiary SIA Skunu 19. Due to that Baltic RE Group AS has full ownership of both merged subsidiaries there will be no any financial or capital dilution effect for the controlling company. The merge is a further step in announced process of simplifying the Baltic RE Group AS Concern structure, in the light of improving the operational and financial efficiency.



About Baltic RE Group, AS



Baltic RE Group, AS business lines are purchase and sale of real estate, its lease and management. The holding is the largest lessor of all-purpose high quality commercial areas with state-of-the-art facilities in Old Riga. Baltic RE Group, AS is investing in the Baltics with a long-term view, highly specific vision and a non-speculative approach for the creation of sustainable value.



For more information, please visit - http://www.balticregroup.com



