It has been decided to admit the following mortgage bonds (SDO) for trading and official listing with effect from 21 August 2017: ISIN Name Yearly Payments Currency Maturity nom per year date interest DK00095158 2NYK01EDA50 2,00% 4 DKK 1 October 76 2050 DK00095159 F6NYK22Hjul28RF 0,40% 4 DKK 1 July 2028 59 DK00095160 F6NYK32Hjul23RF 0,10% 4 DKK 1 July 2023 98 DK00095161 F6NYK32Hja23 0,00% 4 DKK 1 January 71 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - For further information please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tlf: 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=641897