Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News: The Investor Relations Society / Key word(s): AGM/EGM The Investor Relations Society responds to The Investment Association's review of 2017 AGM voting data 18-Aug-2017 / 09:10 GMT/BST *For immediate release* *London, 18 August 2017* *The Investor Relations Society responds to The Investment Association's review of 2017 AGM voting data* The Investor Relations Society has responded to The Investment Association's review of FTSE 350 AGM voting in 2017. The analysis highlights that while FTSE 100 companies have submitted more conservative remuneration policies in 2017, FTSE 250 saw dissent amongst shareholders double from the 2016 level. John Gollifer, General Manager of the Investor Relations Society, said: _"The recent Investment Association analysis suggests better alignment of management and shareholder interests last year. This is good progress. _ _"However, there is still considerable work to be done. Investors and companies need to focus on broadening conversations between management and shareholders that better reflect today's investment landscape and concerns. Remuneration and broader activities such as CSR and employee engagement should become conversation staples alongside financial performance. _ _"This reinforces yet again the need for well-resourced IR functions capable of facilitating productive two-way conversations between management and shareholders."_ The Investor Relations Society represents the voice of corporate issuers in the UK and aims to be the focal point for investor relations practice and IR professionals, and to promote best practice in investor relations generally. *For more information contact:* John Gollifer, General Manager, The IR Society +44 20 7379 1763 or john.gollifer@irs.org.uk Laura Hayter, Head of Policy & Communications, The IR Society +44 20 7379 1763 or laura.hayter@irs.org.uk *Notes for editors:* *About The Investor Relations Society* The Investor Relations Society (IR Society) is a membership organisation that exists to promote best practice investor relations in the UK and beyond. It is run by IR professionals for IR professionals. Established in 1980, the IR Society's mission is to promote best practice in investor relations; to support the professional development of its members; to represent their views to regulatory bodies, the investment community and government; and to act as a forum for issuers and the investment community. The Society has over 800 members from the UK, Europe and beyond, including representatives from most of the FTSE 100, a large number of FTSE 250 companies and a number of AIM and smaller companies as well as IR advisers and service providers. For more information visit www.irs.org.uk [1] or connect with us on Twitter (@IRSocietyUK) or LinkedIn [2] Dissemination of a UK FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 602487 18-Aug-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dbbb5b9ea8233e85f1c84ca07123c681&application_id=602487&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1d8db2adbdd5a3212d6d2b31bb8d5841&application_id=602487&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2017 04:10 ET (08:10 GMT)