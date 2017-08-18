

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area current account surplus declined to the lowest in nearly three years in June, the European Central Bank said Friday.



The current account surplus fell to EUR 21.2 billion in June from EUR 30.5 billion in May. This was the lowest level since August 2014.



The surplus on trade in goods rose to EUR 27.4 billion in June from EUR 26.6 billion. Meanwhile, the surplus on services declined to EUR 2.2 billion from EUR 2.7 billion.



Primary income declined to EUR 4.6 billion from EUR 11.3 billion. The deficit on secondary income widened to EUR 13 billion from EUR 10.1 billion in the previous month.



In June 2017, combined direct and portfolio investment recorded net acquisitions of assets of EUR 34 billion and net incurrences of liabilities of EUR 39 billion.



The 12-month cumulated current account for the period ending in June 2017 registered a surplus of EUR 336.5 billion, or equivalent to 3.1 percent of euro area GDP.



