18 August 2017



Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights



Octopus Titan plc (the 'Company') announces that 174,419 Ordinary Shares of 10p ('shares') each were issued on 17 August 2017 (subject to Admission) at a price of 98.7p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 93.2p grossed up by up to 5.5%. These shares were issued and allotted on the same terms and conditions as the Offer for Subscription (the 'Offer') set out in the Prospectus dated 23 August 2016 but, on account of the Offer being full, were issued and allotted outside of the Offer.



Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 447,533,254 and the unaudited net assets of the Company are approximately £417 million, based on a NAV per share of 93.2p.



Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 1 September 2017.



