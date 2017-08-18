

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares tumbled on Friday amid political turmoil in the U.S. and a terrorist attack in Barcelona, Spain.



The benchmark DAX was down 105 points or 0.86 percent at 12,098 in late opening deals after closing half a percent lower in the previous session. Spain's IBEX 35 index was down 1.1 percent.



Banks led the decliners, with Commerzbank declining 0.6 percent and Deutsche Bank falling as much as 1.6 percent.



Deutsche Lufthansa, which is in talks to buy a majority of insolvent airline Air Berlin's assets, fell nearly 2 percent.



On a light day on the economic front, data from Destatis showed that German producer prices rose at the slowest pace so far this year in July.



Producer prices for industrial products advanced 2.3 percent year-on-year, slightly weaker than the 2.4 percent increase seen in June.



Overnight, U.S. stocks plunged as technology stocks sold off, Cisco Systems issued a disappointing sales forecast and investors fretted about uncertainty over the U.S. political outlook.



The Dow dropped 1.2 percent to post its biggest single-day loss in three months and the S&P 500 fell 1.5 percent to its lowest closing level in over a month, while the Nasdaq Composite slumped 1.9 percent.



