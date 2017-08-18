Europe Stevia Market Report 2017-2022 - Rising Demand for Plant-based Sweeteners and Natural Ingredients

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Manufacturers are increasingly exploring alternative sweeteners which will enable a reduction in calorific content, without sacrificing taste. Increasing awareness of the health benefits of low calorie consumable products is a major catalyst.
Stevia was approved for use as a sweetener in Europe in 2011. Whilst countries such as France, Germany and Finland had allowed a limited number of Stevia products as early as 2009, 2012 was the first year that Stevia was allowed to be used in a wide range of food and drink categories in all EU markets. There are thousands of stevia-derived products in the European market and stevia has gained immense popularity as a sugar substitute. It, in fact, currently forms an essential segment of the sweeteners market of Europe.
Increasing awareness about consuming healthy sugar substitutes is definitely contributing to the growth of sweeteners market in Europe. Consumers are very sensitive to sugar reduction claims on product labels. With a growing number of diabetics and calorie-watching consumers, the demand for sugar alternatives has exhibited an unprecedented rise.
Major threat is the availability of the other low calorie sweeteners. The growing sports nutrition product and health drink market would provide a further boost to the industry's growth. Food & beverage, healthcare and personal care industries create opportunities of a prospering market for Stevia.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increased Awareness on the Health Benefits of Low-calorie Consumable Products
- Rising Demand for Plant-based Sweeteners and Natural Ingredients
Restraints
- Stringent Regulatory Environment
- Decreasing Consumption of Packaged Food
- Availability of Other Low- Calorie Sweeteners
Opportunities
- Stevia Incorporation in Sports Nutrition product
Some of the major players in the market include
- Stevia Natura
- PureCircle
- Evolva
- Cargill Inc
- GLG Life Tech Corp.
- Ingredion Inc.
- Tate & Lyle Plc.
- Merisant Company
- Danisco
