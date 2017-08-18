Hminers continues to hit the headlines in the rapidly expanding global market for cryptocurrency. The Miami-based company has recently introduced three extremely powerful, multi-algorithm mining rigs that have been designed to provide maximum hash rate with minimum power consumption.



MIAMI, 2017-08-18 11:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In their relentless efforts to deliver state-of-the-art products related to cryptocurrency, Hminers has recently launched three brilliantly designed bitcoin mining rigs. The unique features and capabilities of the company's new H2U Miner, H4U Miner, and Rack Equipped with 5 x H4U have already grabbed the attention of the cryptocurrency enthusiasts and experts around the world. An organization with a rich tradition, Hminers (www.hminers.com) is recognized in the industry as the creator of the first ever 10 nm ASIC Chip in the world.



Cryptocurrency mining is the process of generating new cryptocurrency that requires a potent combination of a powerful hardware as well as a software. As the value of these digital currencies depends on the number of units available on the market, the mining process demands extreme reliability and careful monitoring.



The most useful features of the new Hminers Mining Rigs are



-- H2U Miner: High hash power, power consumption of 1200 Watt, operating temperature of 0°C to 40°C, rated voltage of 11.60 ~13.00V, High Power and Long Life Hminers Coolers, noise 28 dB, and weight 11kgs -- H4U Miner: High hash power, power consumption of 1800 Watt, operating temperature of 0°C to 40°C, rated voltage of 11.60 ~13.00V, noise 30 dB, air cooling, and weight 16kgs -- Rack Equipped with 5 x H4U: High hash power, power consumption of 1800W x 5, operating temperature of 0°C to 40°C, rated voltage of 11.60 ~13.00V, noise 30 dB, air cooling, and weight 16 Kgs x 5 + 15 Kgs



The hash rate is one of the most critical factors in the cryptocurrency mining process, and it refers to the number of times a hash function can be computed per second. This is a direct indicator of the power of a miner. A higher hash rate is always desirable while mining because it increases the opportunity to find the next block. Over the last few years, minimizing the consumption of electric power associated with the process of mining has emerged as one of the sternest challenges for the industry professionals.



While designing their new mining rigs, Hminers' primary focus was on the hash rate and power consumption of these products. The company has also utilized the latest principles and technology to deliver miners that are multi-algorithm based. Each of the company's three new products can be used to mine Ethereum, Dash, and Litecoin, in addition to Bitcoin. Therefore, using these mining rigs, the miners will be able to switch over to the coin that is most profitable for them.



Highlighting the company's efforts to develop these mining rigs, a senior official from Hminers stated, "This is the result of a brilliant hardware design that allowed us to increase its hash rate to the maximum potential while keeping the power consumption down. After an intense period of time that consisted in evaluating, prototyping, and extreme-condition pressure testing our miners are finally available."



To find out more about the new Hminers Mining Rigs, please visit https://hminers.com/products/ or https://youtu.be/RdCQXHipW7s



About Hminers: Hminers is one of the most recognizable companies in the cryptocurrency industry and are the proud creators of the world's first 10 nm ASIC Chip. The core team of this organization comprises of top level specialists from globally renowned organizations such as IBM, Microsoft, and Samsung.



