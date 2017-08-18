

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC



18 August 2017



Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights



Octopus Titan VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that the following issues of Ordinary Shares of 10p each ('Shares') in the capital of the Company were allotted on 17 August 2017, subject to admission:



a. 9,115 Shares in relation to a joint offer for subscription pursuant to a prospectus issued by the Company, in conjunction with Octopus Titan VCT 1 plc, Octopus Titan VCT 3 plc, Octopus Titan VCT 4 plc and Octopus Titan VCT 5 plc, dated 7 February 2013;



b. 19,887 Shares in relation to a joint offer for subscription pursuant to an offer document issued by the Company, in conjunction with Octopus Titan VCT 1 plc, Octopus Titan VCT 3 plc, Octopus Titan VCT 4 plc and Octopus Titan VCT 5 plc, dated 3 September 2013;



c. 15,597 Shares in relation to a joint top up offer for subscription pursuant to an offer document issued by the Company, in conjunction with Octopus Titan VCT 1 plc, Octopus Titan VCT 3 plc, Octopus Titan VCT 4 plc and Octopus Titan VCT 5 plc, dated 16 September 2014;



d. 26,602 Shares in relation to an offer for subscription pursuant to a prospectus issued by the Company dated 8 September 2015; and



e. 12,312 Shares in relation to an offer for subscription pursuant to a prospectus issued by the Company dated 23 August 2016.



The Company announces that the Shares referred to in a, b, c, d and e above were issued and allotted at a price of 98.7p pershare, equivalent to the current NAV of 93.2p grossed up by up to 5.5%, under the terms of the relevant document. The allotments of the Ordinary Shares of 10p each in the capital of the Company were made after the close of the respective offers for subscription and relate to shares allotted as a result of reduced adviser charges in accordance with the terms and conditions of the respective offers for subscription.



In addition, a further 57,000 Ordinary Shares of 10p each were issued and allotted to employees of Octopus Capital Limited and directors of the Company at a price of 98.7p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 93.2p grossed up by up to 5.5%, as a result of a rebate of part of the annual management charge by Octopus Investments Limited, the Company's investment manager.



Mr Matt Cooper, a director of the Company, was allotted 18,708 Ordinary Shares at a price per share of 98.7p and his total holdings are now 977,048, representing approximately 0.2% of the Company's issued Ordinary share capital.



Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 1 September 2017.



The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now: 447,673,767.



