

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares fell sharply on Friday as political turmoil in the U.S. and a terrorist attack in Spain helped deepen risk aversion in financial markets.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 60 points or 1.16 percent at 5,087 in late opening deals after declining 0.6 percent on Thursday.



Banks led the decliners, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale losing 1-2 percent.



On a light day on the economic front, ECB data showed that the euro area current account surplus declined to the lowest in nearly three years in June.



The current account surplus fell to 21.2 billion euros in June from 30.5 billion euros in May.



