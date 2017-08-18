To Executive Board NASDAQ Copenhagen Lersø Parkalle 100 DK-2100 København Ø www.rd.dk Tel. +45 70 12 53 00 Fax +45 45 14 96 22 Friday, 18 August 2017







Company announcement No. 63/2017 - 18 August 2017



Drawing rates for bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S



Pursuant to section 27a (1) of the Danish Securities Trading Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes drawing rates as at Friday 18 August 2017, for the following payment dates.



01 October 2017 (bonds with four annual settling periods), and



11 December 2017 (bonds with two annual settling periods), and



01 January 2018 (bonds with two annual settling periods).



Please find the data in the attached file.



The information will also be available on www.rd.dk .





Yours faithfully,



The Executive Board of Realkredit Danmark A/S





Any additional questions should be addressed to Klaus Kristiansen, Executive Vice President, Asset



Liability Management, phone +45 4513 2026.



Attachment:

