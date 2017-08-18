$1.17 Billion Hybrid Operating Room Market by Component, Application, End User, and Regions - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Hybrid Operating Room Market by Component (Surgical Booms, Surgical Lights, Operation Tables, MRI, CT, Angiography, AV Tools), Application (Cardiovascular, Neurovascular, Thoracic, Orthopedic), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global hybrid operating room market is expected to reach USD 1,174.9 Million by 2022 from USD 652.0 Million in 2017; growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period

Factors such as technological advancements in the field of robot-assisted surgeries, increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries, and growing patient preference for affordable & effective surgical treatments are driving the growth of this market.

The report analyzes the global hybrid operating room market by components, application, end user, and region. Based on components, the intraoperative diagnostic imaging systems segment accounted for the largest share owing to the significant installation costs associated with diagnostic imaging products, increasing installation of hybrid ORs across major countries, ongoing integration and automation of OR workflows, and continuous technological advancements in the field of diagnostic imaging.

This report covers the hybrid operating room market value data across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

North America accounted for the largest share of the global hybrid operating room market in 2016, followed by Europe. The large share in the North American region is mainly attributed to the significant investments by hospitals to upgrade their operating rooms, coupled with the increasing number of surgical procedures and ambulatory surgery centers in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the rapid growth in the healthcare expenditure in emerging APAC countries such as China and India, which will support the adoption of advanced surgical & diagnostic technologies in their respective healthcare systems during the forecast period.



As of 2016, Siemens AG (Germany) dominates the market through its wide range of technologically advanced and innovative hybrid operating room products. The company adopts the strategy of agreements and partnerships to maintain its leadership position in the market.



As of 2016, other prominent players in the market included Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), GE Healthcare (U.S.), among others.

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Technological Advancements

Market Restraints



Procedural Risks Associated With Hybrid Or

Significant Establishment and Operational Costs

Market Opportunities



Rising Adoption of Robot-Assisted Surgeries

Emerging Markets

Market Challenges



Dearth of Skilled Surgeons for Or Management

Key Topics Covered:





1 Hybrid Operating Room Market: Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Hybrid Operating Room Market, By Component



7 Hybrid Operating Room Market, By Application



8 Global Hybrid Operating Room Market, By End User



9 Hybrid Operating Room Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



