$1.17 Billion Hybrid Operating Room Market by Component, Application, End User, and Regions - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Hybrid Operating Room Market by Component (Surgical Booms, Surgical Lights, Operation Tables, MRI, CT, Angiography, AV Tools), Application (Cardiovascular, Neurovascular, Thoracic, Orthopedic), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global hybrid operating room market is expected to reach USD 1,174.9 Million by 2022 from USD 652.0 Million in 2017; growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period
Factors such as technological advancements in the field of robot-assisted surgeries, increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries, and growing patient preference for affordable & effective surgical treatments are driving the growth of this market.
The report analyzes the global hybrid operating room market by components, application, end user, and region. Based on components, the intraoperative diagnostic imaging systems segment accounted for the largest share owing to the significant installation costs associated with diagnostic imaging products, increasing installation of hybrid ORs across major countries, ongoing integration and automation of OR workflows, and continuous technological advancements in the field of diagnostic imaging.
This report covers the hybrid operating room market value data across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).
North America accounted for the largest share of the global hybrid operating room market in 2016, followed by Europe. The large share in the North American region is mainly attributed to the significant investments by hospitals to upgrade their operating rooms, coupled with the increasing number of surgical procedures and ambulatory surgery centers in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the rapid growth in the healthcare expenditure in emerging APAC countries such as China and India, which will support the adoption of advanced surgical & diagnostic technologies in their respective healthcare systems during the forecast period.
As of 2016, Siemens AG (Germany) dominates the market through its wide range of technologically advanced and innovative hybrid operating room products. The company adopts the strategy of agreements and partnerships to maintain its leadership position in the market.
As of 2016, other prominent players in the market included Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), GE Healthcare (U.S.), among others.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgeries
- Technological Advancements
Market Restraints
- Procedural Risks Associated With Hybrid Or
- Significant Establishment and Operational Costs
Market Opportunities
- Rising Adoption of Robot-Assisted Surgeries
- Emerging Markets
Market Challenges
- Dearth of Skilled Surgeons for Or Management
Key Topics Covered:
1 Hybrid Operating Room Market: Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Hybrid Operating Room Market, By Component
7 Hybrid Operating Room Market, By Application
8 Global Hybrid Operating Room Market, By End User
9 Hybrid Operating Room Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
- Alvo (Poland)
- Amico Corporation (Canada)
- Barco (Belgium)
- Brainlab AG (Germany)
- Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany)
- Eschmann Equipment (U.K.)
- GE Healthcare (U.S.)
- Getinge AB (Sweden)
- Imris Inc. (U.S.)
- Medical Illumination International Inc. (Nuvo) (U.S.)
- Mindray Medical International Ltd.(China)
- Mizuho Osi (Japan)
- NDS Surgical Imaging (U.S.)
- Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)
- Quantimed Solutions (U.S.)
- Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany)
- Schaerer Medical AG (Switzerland)
- Siemens AG (Germany)
- Skytron LLC (U.S.)
- Sophimeda (Lithuania)
- Steris PLC. (U.S.)
- Stryker Corporation (U.S.)
- Surgical Tables Inc. (U.S.)
- Toshiba Corporation (Japan)
- Trumpf Medical (U.S.)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t734mm/hybrid_operating
About Research and Markets
Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716