For the fifth time in a row, Moto-tyres.co.uk is asking bikers from 10 countries to share their summer 2017 touring plans.

Complete the short survey before 30 September 2017 and you could win great equipmentworth a total of over 1,700 pounds!

Whether it's a short weekend break or a long-distance tour once again this year Moto-tyres.co.uk is asking bikers from 10 countries about their dream destinations and longest journeys as part of its "Biker Summer 2017" campaign. To ensure than nothing gets in the way of your next tour, the two-wheeler tyre store from Delticom, Europe's leading online tyre dealer, is entering anyone who completes the survey before 30 September 2017 into a prize draw to win some great biking accessories. Simply answer three short questions about your plans for bike tours this year (don't forget to provide your name and email address), and with a bit of luck, you might win one of these great prizes. Up for grabs are a GARMIN motorbike GPS system, a GoPro camera with helmet bracket and five 200-Pound vouchers for new motorbike tyres from the online store thanks to the product range at Moto-tyres.co.uk, every tour is a unique adventure.

What's happening during Biker Summer 2017? Moto-tyres.co.uk is giving away exciting prizes! (Photo: Business Wire)

"We're excited to find out what the responses to our survey reveal this year. We are always extremely impressed by the imagination our bikers put into planning their tours. The variety of responses shows us that every biker has their own ideas and needs and also the importance of having the right tyres for every occasion", says Oliver Pflaum of Moto-tyres.co.uk. In the online store, customers will find a wide range of high-performance tyres of all makes and models. Whether you're looking for chopper/cruiser, enduro, sports, or motocross tyres, the online store offers the perfect model for every use and all requirements. In addition to great prices and high stock availability, buyers also benefit from attractive delivery terms: tyres are sent free of charge to the address specified by the customer, whether it's their home, a hotel on their tour, or one of the online store's countless fitting partners. So get your Biker Summer 2017 off to a well-equipped start!

For more information on the Biker Summer 2017 campaign and a link to the survey, go to: https://www.moto-tyres.co.uk/promotion-biker-summer-2017.html.

About Moto-tyres.co.uk

Whether you're looking for chopper, sport-touring or scooter tyres: bikers will find everything their heart desires in this renowned online store's range. Accessories such as bike tubes and motor oil complete Delticom's bike range. The two-wheeler tyre specialist's portfolio includes all established premium bike tyre manufacturers such as Metzeler, Pirelli, Continental, Dunlop, Bridgestone and Michelin, as well as renowned quality brands such as Heidenau, Avon, Maxxis and Mitas.

Online store for end users: www.moto-tyres.co.uk

Further online stores in Europe: www.MotorradreifenDirekt.de (DE), www.MotorradreifenDirekt.at (AT), www.MotorradreifenDirekt.ch (CH), www.pneus-moto.fr (FR), www.motorbandenmarkt.nl (NL), www.moto-pneumatici.it (IT), www.neumaticosdemoto.es (ES) and more.

Online store for dealers: www.yourtyres.co.uk

About the company: www.delti.com

