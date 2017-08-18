Global Automotive Racing Seat Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.6% by 2021 - Analysis By Geography & Application

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Racing Seat Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global automotive racing seat market to grow at a CAGR of 10.68% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Automotive Racing Seat Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Light weighting of seats contributing to desired emission and fuel economy. The application of weight reduction in automobiles is also being implemented in seating systems. Weight reduction in automotive seating includes system integration and co-molding process. The initial lightweighting process of seating system involved the use of magnesium, hybrid materials, and higher grades of steel for seat frames.
The weight reduction in seat systems is required in heavier segments of vehicles such as performance vehicles and luxury vehicles. Lightweight racing seats set can reduce about 21 kg per set in a vehicle. High-performance racing seats are even lighter and can save about 26 kg in a vehicle compared to normal seats. In an eco-performance racing seat system, the addition of comfort or luxury features adds about 2.5 kg per seat. Some of these systems include the electric motor for adjustment, electrical circuit systems, and movable seat support.
Key vendors
- RECARO
- Corbeau
Other prominent vendors
- Lear Corporation
- Faurecia Seating
- MOMO
- Cobra Seats
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Geography
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5wdblp/global_automotive
