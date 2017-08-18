

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output decreased for the second straight month in June, Eurostat reported Friday.



Construction output declined 0.5 percent month-on-month in June, bigger than the 0.2 percent decrease seen in May.



The 0.5 percent decline was caused by a 0.5 percent fall in civil engineering and 0.4 percent decrease in building construction.



On a yearly basis, construction output growth accelerated to 3.4 percent in June from 2.7 percent in May. This was the fastest expansion in three months.



In the EU28, construction output fell 0.2 percent, while it grew by 3.6 percent from the same period of previous year.



