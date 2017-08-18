

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fell on Friday, with travel and leisure stocks succumbing to heavy selling pressure, after a deadly attack in Spain left the world shocked.



Ongoing political worries in the U.S. also kept markets under pressure, with investors fretting over the implications for President Donald Trump's stimulus and tax plans.



The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 74 points or 1.00 percent at 7,313 in late opening deals after declining 0.6 percent in the previous session.



Travel and leisure stocks were hit hard. British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines fell 2.3 percent, easyJet dropped 2.2 percent, InterContinental Hotels Group shed 1.8 percent and cruise-ship operator Carnival declined 1.7 percent.



Shanta Gold shares rallied 7.7 percent. The company narrowed its first-half loss and said it would not acquire Helio as previously announced.



Gold miner Randgold Resources rallied 1.5 percent as gold prices held mostly steady on safe-haven buying.



