Global People Monitoring and Safety Solutions Markets 2017-2021

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "People Monitoring and Safety Solutions - 5th Edition" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering

Modern people monitoring solutions rely on GPS and wireless communication technologies to determine the location of a person and transmit the data to a third party. Technological advancements have enabled substantial improvements in GPS receiver performance and cost. Dedicated people locator devices are available in a wide range of form factors including boxes, pendants, bracelets, watches and handsets designed for different use cases. The growing installed base of GPS-enabled smartphones have opened up the market for location based mobile apps, which are used in a number of people monitoring segments to various extents.

Consumer-oriented people locator solutions range from family locator services that provide peace of mind for parents of children and teenagers, to solutions that assist caregivers of seniors and people suffering from various medical conditions. The market for handset- based family locator services is dominated by freemium apps. Location sharing functionally is also offered by numerous widely-used apps such as Google's Google Maps, Facebook's Facebook Messenger and Apple's Find My Friends. A growing number of companies market GPS-enabled devices for children that are too young to use mobile phones.

The market is still in its infancy, but has grown notably in recent time. Vendors including Filip Technologies, hereO, LG Electronics and Tinitell have designed locator devices in the form of wristbands and wristwatches. More than a dozen companies including Weenect, WTS and Yepzon have furthermore launched locator devices that are aimed at several consumer oriented applications such as asset, child and pet tracking.



Over a hundred million households in Europe and North America own at least one dog. The installed base of active pet locator devices reached close to 400,000 in 2016. The addressable market is large as a new generation of pet owners emerge on the market that are more likely to try new technology and use social media to connect with brands and other pet owners. In Europe, Tractive has grown rapidly to become the clear market leader. Whistle Labs, which was acquired by Mars Petcare in Q1-2016, is the largest player on the North American market. Both companies have launched new versions of their pet locator devices recently, which in addition to location tracking measure the pet's activity to enable health monitoring.



Telecare service providers are showing increasing interest in new mobile telecare solutions that are better suited for certain user groups. Incumbents such as Philips Lifeline, Tunstall and Doro have in recent time launched new products in this category. Many start-ups are further entering the market with new innovative solutions, mainly in the form of wearables. Over time, mobile telecare devices are likely to replace conventional telecare systems among seniors as the devices become more attractive and better suited to their increasingly mobile lifestyles. The number of active mobile telecare systems in Europe and North America grew to over 500,000 in 2016.



People locator solutions addressing the needs of businesses are available from companies in industries such as fleet and asset tracking, as well as IT and specialist vendors. Mobile workforce management applications enable workers to report time, collect data in the field, access back-office information and communicate with managers. It is estimated that the market for mobile workforce management software in Europe and North America amounted to 1.35 billion (US$ 1.49 billion) in 2016.



Moreover, a growing number of countries are adopting regulations that specifically address the safety of lone workers. Lone worker protection services primarily focus on ensuring the security of employees. The market for lone worker devices and services in Europe and North America reached 120 million (US$ 130 million) in 2016.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of people location solutions

1.1 Device segment

1.1.1 Mobile phones and smartphones

1.1.2 Dedicated people locator devices

1.2 Positioning segment

1.2.1 Mobile network-based location technologies

1.2.2 GNSS: GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and Compass/BeiDou

1.2.3 Wi-Fi positionin

1.2.4 Bluetooth Low Energy and Bluetooth

1.3 Network segment

1.3.1 Public cellular networks

1.3.2 The cellular M2M connectivity market in Europe and North Americ

1.4 Platform segment

1.5 Market segmentation

1.5.1 Family locator services

1.5.2 Pet locator devices

1.5.3 Medical and telecare location solution

1.5.4 Mobile workforce management

1.5.5 Lone worker protection

1.5.6 Electronic offender monitoring



2 Family locator and consumer oriented locator solutions

2.1 Handset based family locator services

2.1.1 Mobile operator branded family locator app

2.1.2 People locator apps

2.1.3 Location sharing services

2.2 Consumer oriented locator devices

2.2.1 General purpose locator devices

2.2.2 Child locator devices

2.2.3 Pet locator devices

2.3 Company profiles and strategies

2.3.1 BrickHouse Security

2.3.2 CareWhere

2.3.3 Comtech Telecommunications

2.3.4 dondeEsta

2.3.5 Filip Technologies

2.3.6 Haltian

2.3.7 hereO

2.3.8 Kippy

2.3.9 Life360

2.3.10 Location Labs (Avast Software)

2.3.11 Pawtrack

2.3.12 SPOT (Globalstar)

2.3.13 Suchmich

2.3.14 Tinitell

2.3.15 Tractive

2.3.16 Weenect

2.3.17 Whistle Labs

2.3.18 Wonder Technology Solutions

2.3.19 Yepzon



3 Medical alarm, mobile telecare and mPERS device

3.1 Overview of demographics and common medical conditions

3.1.1 The ageing population

3.1.2 Medical conditions

3.2 Telecare and PERS solutions

3.2.1 The telecare service value chain

3.2.2 Telecare and PERS services in Europe and North America

3.2.3 Mobile telecare and mPERS devices

3.3 Company profiles and strategies

3.3.1 Buddi

3.3.2 Doro

3.3.3 Emporia Telecom

3.3.4 Everon

3.3.5 GreatCal

3.3.6 GTX Corp

3.3.7 Laipac Technology

3.3.8 Lok8u.

3.3.9 LOSTnFOUND

3.3.10 MobileHelp

3.3.11 Navigil

3.3.12 Nortek

3.3.13 Philips Lifeline

3.3.14 Tunstall Healthcare Group



4 Workforce management and lone worker safety services

4.1 Employment statistics

4.1.1 Employment by industry

4.1.2 Mobile workers and lone workers

4.2 Mobile workforce management solutions

4.2.1 Market segmentation and key market players

4.2.2 Mobile workforce management business models

4.3 Lone worker protection devices and services

4.3.1 Lone worker legislation and standards in North America

4.3.2 Lone worker legislation and standards in Europe

4.3.3 Lone worker protection services

4.4 Company profiles and strategies

4.4.1 Actsoft

4.4.2 Blackline Safety

4.4.3 ClickSoftware

4.4.4 Fleet Complete

4.4.5 GuardianMPS

4.4.6 Oysta Technology

4.4.7 pdvWireless

4.4.8 Rocksure Systems

4.4.9 Send For Help Group

4.4.10 Scandinavian Radio Technology

4.4.11 ServiceMax (GE Digital)

4.4.12 SoloProtect (Kings III)

4.4.13 Spireon

4.4.14 Safe Apps

4.4.15 Sygic

4.4.16 Telogis (Verizon)

4.4.17 Track2

4.4.18 Trimble

4.4.19 Tsunami Solutions

4.4.20 Twig Com

4.4.21 Vecima Networks

4.4.22 Verisae (Accruent)

4.4.23 Vismo (Cellhire)



5 Electronic offender monitoring

5.1 Offender monitoring programmes

5.1.1 Electronic offender monitoring in North America.

5.1.2 Electronic offender monitoring in Europe

5.2 Offender monitoring service providers and devices

5.2.1 Monitoring service providers

5.2.2 Tracking devices and major providers

5.3 Company profiles and strategie

5.3.1 3M Electronic Monitoring

5.3.2 BI Incorporated (GEO Group)

5.3.3 Comp Electronic Monitoring

5.3.4 Corrisoft

5.3.5 G4

5.3.6 Geosatis

5.3.7 Numerex

5.3.8 Satellite Tracking of People (Securus Technologies)

5.3.9 Sentinel Offender Services

5.3.10 SuperCom

5.3.11 Track Group



6 Market forecasts and trends

6.1 Market forecasts

6.1.1 Family locator services and consumer oriented people locator devices

6.1.2 Pet locator devices and service

6.1.3 Mobile telecare, mPERS and medical alarm devices

6.1.4 Mobile workforce management services

6.1.5 Lone worker protection services

6.1.6 Offender monitoring solutions

6.2 Market trend

6.2.1 The technology giants reintroduce location sharing functionality in apps

6.2.2 Locator device vendors diversify into serving the needs of businesse

6.2.3 Low market awareness is now the main barrier for pet trackers

6.2.4 Telecare incumbents bet on mobile with new product launches

6.2.5 Growth in connected things will drive the market for mobile WFM solutions

6.2.6 The technology landscape for lone worker safety solutions is changing

6.2.7 Use of GPS-based EM soars in the US while gaining ground in Europe



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kwxbbs/people_monitoring



Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716