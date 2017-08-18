

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks tumbled on Friday after a deadly attack in Spain left the world shocked.



A van mowed down pedestrians in the heart of Spain's second-largest city Barcelona on Thursday, killing at least 13 people in a terror attack claimed by Islamic State.



More than 100 others were reportedly injured, many so severely that the death toll could rise.



Ongoing political worries in the U.S. also kept markets under pressure after reports emerged that Gary Cohn, a key force behind Trump's tax reform program, is considering resigning as President Trump's top economic advisor. However, the White House knocked down these rumors.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 was down about 1 percent at 373.23 in late opening deals after declining 0.6 percent the previous day.



Spain's IBEX 35 index was down 1.1 percent, the German DAX was declining 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index was losing 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 1 percent.



Banks were broadly lower, with Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and Barclays falling 1-2 percent.



Travel and leisure stocks were also hit hard. British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines fell 2.3 percent, easyJet dropped 2.2 percent, InterContinental Hotels Group shed 1.8 percent and cruise-ship operator Carnival declined 1.7 percent.



Deutsche Lufthansa, which is in talks to buy a majority of insolvent airline Air Berlin's assets, fell 1.5 percent.



Shanta Gold shares rallied 7.7 percent in London. The company narrowed its first-half loss and said it would not acquire Helio as previously announced.



Gold miner Randgold Resources rallied 1.5 percent as gold prices held mostly steady on safe-haven buying.



On a light day on the economic front, ECB data showed that the euro area current account surplus declined to the lowest in nearly three years in June.



The current account surplus fell to 21.2 billion euros in June from 30.5 billion euros in May.



Separately, Eurostat reported that Eurozone construction output decreased for the second straight month in June.



Construction output declined 0.5 percent month-on-month in June, bigger than the 0.2 percent decrease seen in May.



