Data Center Interconnect Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2023 - Increasing Focus on Reducing High Power Consumption and Bandwidth Requirements in Data Centers

The "Data Center Interconnect Market by Type (Product, Software, Services), Application (Real-Time Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity, Workload (VM) and Data (Storage) Mobility), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Data Center Interconnect (DCI) market is expected to reach USD 6.41 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.04% between 2017 and 2023. DCI plays a critical role in meeting the data explosion and non-stop demand for cloud-based services. The phenomenal growth in internet traffic combined with the fierce migration to cloud-based services results in the high growth of DCI.



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the DCI market, followed by RoW during the forecast period. The market in the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of optical interconnects in data centers, and metro and long-haul networks.

DCI usually ends up to be limited for long-distance links wherein the attenuation in copper cables is too high for the electrical circuits to compensate, and hence, DCI requires a high initial investment, which is acting as one of the major restraints of this market.



Key players in this market focus on new product developments, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and agreements to increase their revenues. For instance, in 2016, TE SubCom, a TE Connectivity Ltd. company and an industry pioneer in submarine network technology, partnered with Ciena Corporation (US), to further the advancement of open submarine cable networking solutions.



Customers seeking a single point of contact for both wet and dry plants will have the option to combine TE SubCom's advanced wet plant designs and marine installation with Ciena's industry-leading 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, powered by WaveLogic coherent optics, to create a powerful and flexible next-generation undersea cable system.

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Increasing Focus on Reducing High Power Consumption and Bandwidth Requirements in Data Centers

Growing Demand for Disaster Recovery, Data Backup, and Business Continuity Solutions

Rapid Migration to Cloud-Based Services

Restraints



High Initial Investment

Opportunities



Increasing Need for Higher Ethernet Speed

Improving Data Connectivity Across Devices and Applications

Challenges



Distance Between Data Centers

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Data Center Interconnect Market, By Type



8 Data Center Interconnect Market, By Application



9 Data Center Interconnect Market, By End User



10 Geographic Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



ADVA Optical Networking SE

Brocade Communications Systems Inc.

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cologix Inc.

Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.

Coresite Realty Corporation

Coriant GmbH

Digital Realty Trust Inc.

Ekinops S.A.

Extreme Networks Inc.

Fiber Mountain Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Infinera Corporation

Innovium Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

MRV Communications Inc.

Megaport Limited

Nokia Corporation

Pluribus Networks Inc.

Ranovus Inc.

Viawest Inc.

XKL LLC

ZTE Corporation

