Data Center Interconnect Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2023 - Increasing Focus on Reducing High Power Consumption and Bandwidth Requirements in Data Centers

The "Data Center Interconnect Market by Type (Product, Software, Services), Application (Real-Time Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity, Workload (VM) and Data (Storage) Mobility), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Data Center Interconnect (DCI) market is expected to reach USD 6.41 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.04% between 2017 and 2023. DCI plays a critical role in meeting the data explosion and non-stop demand for cloud-based services. The phenomenal growth in internet traffic combined with the fierce migration to cloud-based services results in the high growth of DCI.
Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the DCI market, followed by RoW during the forecast period. The market in the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of optical interconnects in data centers, and metro and long-haul networks.
DCI usually ends up to be limited for long-distance links wherein the attenuation in copper cables is too high for the electrical circuits to compensate, and hence, DCI requires a high initial investment, which is acting as one of the major restraints of this market.
Key players in this market focus on new product developments, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and agreements to increase their revenues. For instance, in 2016, TE SubCom, a TE Connectivity Ltd. company and an industry pioneer in submarine network technology, partnered with Ciena Corporation (US), to further the advancement of open submarine cable networking solutions.
Customers seeking a single point of contact for both wet and dry plants will have the option to combine TE SubCom's advanced wet plant designs and marine installation with Ciena's industry-leading 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, powered by WaveLogic coherent optics, to create a powerful and flexible next-generation undersea cable system.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Focus on Reducing High Power Consumption and Bandwidth Requirements in Data Centers
- Growing Demand for Disaster Recovery, Data Backup, and Business Continuity Solutions
- Rapid Migration to Cloud-Based Services
Restraints
- High Initial Investment
Opportunities
- Increasing Need for Higher Ethernet Speed
- Improving Data Connectivity Across Devices and Applications
Challenges
- Distance Between Data Centers
- ADVA Optical Networking SE
- Brocade Communications Systems Inc.
- Ciena Corporation
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Cologix Inc.
- Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.
- Coresite Realty Corporation
- Coriant GmbH
- Digital Realty Trust Inc.
- Ekinops S.A.
- Extreme Networks Inc.
- Fiber Mountain Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Infinera Corporation
- Innovium Inc.
- Juniper Networks Inc.
- MRV Communications Inc.
- Megaport Limited
- Nokia Corporation
- Pluribus Networks Inc.
- Ranovus Inc.
- Viawest Inc.
- XKL LLC
- ZTE Corporation
