DK-5471 Soendersoe, 2017-08-18 12:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 11 April 2017, SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 17/2017 of 30 March 2017. According to the programme, SP Group will in the period from 11 April 2017 until 31 December 2017 purchase own shares for a maximum amount of DKK 30.0 million.



The share buy-back programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 as regards Market Abuse, the so-called Market Abuse Regulation that protects listed companies' board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.



