Foresight Solar Fund undertook two significant acquisitions in the first half of 2017 - the 72 MW Shotwick Solar Farm, and the 50 MW Sandridge solar farm. With these acquisitions, the group's portfolio now consists of 18 assets with a total capacity of 470 MW.
Foresight reported GBP 11.5 million in profit after tax for the period, and a 1.7% increase in net asset value per ordinary share (NAV) from GBP 1.029 on December 31st, 2016, to GBP 1.046 as of June 30th, 2017. NAV had fallen by 0.7% compared with ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...