The Foresight Solar Fund, an investment group with a 470 MW portfolio of solar projects in the UK, published financial reports for the first half of 2016 this week. Reporting after tax profits of GBP 11.5 million ($15 million) for the period up to 30th June, the group also announced plans to expand and acquire projects in new markets outside of the UK.

Foresight Solar Fund undertook two significant acquisitions in the first half of 2017 - the 72 MW Shotwick Solar Farm, and the 50 MW Sandridge solar farm. With these acquisitions, the group's portfolio now consists of 18 assets with a total capacity of 470 MW.

Foresight reported GBP 11.5 million in profit after tax for the period, and a 1.7% increase in net asset value per ordinary share (NAV) from GBP 1.029 on December 31st, 2016, to GBP 1.046 as of June 30th, 2017. NAV had fallen by 0.7% compared with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...