TwentyFour Income Fund - Notice of AGM

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 legal entity identifier 549300CCEV00IH2SU369 )

("the Company")

18 August 2017

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Fourth Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3QL on 21 September 2017 at 1.00PM

The Notice has been dispatched to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, a copy of the Notice has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745189



END

