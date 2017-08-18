CRESCO, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/18/17 -- NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTC: NSAV), announced today that the record date for its recently declared stock dividend of 20% of its subsidiary, Hemp Beer Inc. has been changed to August 30, 2017 from the previously announced date of August 22, 2017. The change assures the dividend record date is consistent with FINRA notice requirements. The dividend payment date has been changed to September 13, 2017 from the previously announced date of September 5, 2017 accordingly. The ex-dividend date, which was to be today, August 18, 2017 will August 28, 2017.

Following the spin-off, Hemp Beer Inc. will become a separate publicly traded company. NSAV will spin-off 20% of Hemp Beer Inc. to its shareholders, who will be awarded with a share dividend based upon their holdings of NSAV on the record date. Shareholders will receive approximately one share of Hemp Beer Inc. common stock for every 17 shares of NSAV common stock that they hold on the record date.

James Tilton, president of NSAV stated, "My sincere apologies to all NSAV shareholders for the change of the dividend record date. Spin-off's of this kind are extremely complex, even more so than a normal dividend. Rest assured, everything is in order and the Company plans to file the required notification form with FINRA on Monday.

Mr. Tilton, went on to state, " Hemp Beer Inc. will be a separate public company with its own ticker symbol and all NSAV shareholders will truly reap the benefits."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the legal medical cannabis and hemp industries, as well as other areas of the medical industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

