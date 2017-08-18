Global Bathroom Sensor Taps Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.9% by 2021: Driven by the Growing Trend of Smart Cities

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Bathroom Sensor Taps Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global bathroom sensor taps market to grow at a CAGR of 8.93% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Bathroom Sensor Taps Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing trend of smart cities. In many parts of the world, cities are witnessing huge infrastructural developments with a simultaneous growth in the urban population. Therefore, governments worldwide are taking considerable efforts to improve the life of the people living in cities by taking initiatives such as smart cities. Smart cities are aimed at developing a program that calls for intelligent networking of energy, water supplies, lighting, and mobility systems.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the low maintenance and occasional replacements. Sensor taps are primarily used in non-domestic applications and are also used in household applications. Sensor taps are a familiar sight in public bathrooms and restrooms, which are very often used by the general public, and hence, need efficient and sustainable water management solutions. Sensor taps have proven to be very successful in conserving water in public bathrooms and restrooms. Although these sensor taps are expensive to install, the investment is economically viable because they require low-maintenance with only occasional replacements. The absence of movable parts to operate sensor taps reduces the chance of water leakage due to misuse or overuse.



Key vendors

American Standard

Grohe

Kohler

Moen

Toto

Other prominent vendors

Advanced Modern Technologies Corporation

Geberit

GESSI

Kully Supply

miscea

Oras

Sloan Valve Company

Spectrum Brands

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Appendix





