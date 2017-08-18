Packaged Vegan Foods Market in the US to Grow at a CAGR of 8.14% by 2021: Analysis By Product & Distribution Channel

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Packaged Vegan Foods Market in the US 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The packaged vegan foods in the US market to grow at a CAGR of 8.14% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Packaged Vegan Foods in the US Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the media buzz and celebrity endorsements promoting veganism. Since the past few years, the word "vegan" has moved ahead from a strange cultural curiosity to a routine or lifestyle that is being discussed widely. With celebrities adopting and practicing the vegan lifestyle, veganism has become mainstream.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the health benefits of vegan diet. Plant-based packaged foods are good nutritional options for vegan consumers. Plant-based foods have a number of health benefits, and the increasing awareness of the health benefits of plant-based foods among consumers is helping the packaged vegan foods market in the US grow. Some popular ingredients that vegan consumers in the US look for in packaged food products are whole grains, legumes, soy foods, nuts, and seeds. Packaged vegan food products offered by Beyond Meat include Southwest Style Strips, Grilled Strips, and Lightly Seasoned Strips. These products contain flour, soy protein, pea protein, and other plant-based ingredients.



Key vendors

Amy's Kitchen

Beyond Meat

Tofutti Brands

Whitewave Foods



Other prominent vendors

Annie's Homegrown

Barbara's

Dr. McDougall's Right Foods

Edward & Sons

Others



