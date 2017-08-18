

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer price inflation eased for the fourth consecutive month in July, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Friday.



Industrial producer prices climbed 2.2 percent year-over-year in July, slower than the 2.8 percent increase in June. The measure has been rising since December 2016.



Excluding the energy grouping, the index rose 1.2 percent annually in July, following a 1.3 percent gain in the prior month.



Month-on-month, producer prices fell 0.3 percent from June, when it edged down by 0.1 percent.



