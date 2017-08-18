Global $8.43 Billion Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market 2016-2022

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market - By Type, Function, Industry, Regions - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Industry Trends and Updates (2016-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market was 5.59 billion USD in 2016 and is estimated to reach 8.43 billion USD by year 2022 at a CAGR(compounded annual growth rate ) of 7.1% for the forecasted period.

The Global AS/RS market is growing at a faster rate due to the rising space constraints, rapid industrialization across the world. As such , there is a need for efficient product handling and storage in its application areas like unit load storage and handling, order picking and work in process storage. Earlier in the conventional storage system , larger workforce are deployment for maintaining the process which resulted in clumsy material handling, more time for placing and retrieving loads and less efficiency for the rising demand.

On the basis of Industry, E-commerce Industry is likely to exhibit higher growth rates during the forecasted period due to the high demand and increased pressure in manufacturing units and distribution centers to deliver goods in shortest possible time. The demand for E-Commerce industry is growing in APAC countries alone. It is estimated that there is nearly 1 million online stores in 2016 globally.

The key players in the market are dominated by countries like U.S, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and Japan. The market is dominated by European Countries with a market share of 50% followed by North America and APAC.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview

Definition

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Porter's 5 Forces

Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

Introduction

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

5. Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - By Revenue



6. By Function

Assembly

Kitting

Order Picking

Distribution

Storage

Others

7. By Type

Unit-Load

Mini-Load

Vertical Lift Module

Carousels

Mid-Load

Auto Store

8. By Industry

Automotive

Food And Beverages

Chemical

Electronics and Semiconductor

Metal And Machinery

E-Commerce

Aviation

Healthcare

3Pl

Textile

9. By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Portugal

Others

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Others

10. Vendor Market Share Analysis



11. Company Profiles

Bastian Solutions, LLC

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Dematic GmbH & Co. Kg

Kardex Group

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

Mecalux S.A.

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

Beumer Group GmbH & Co. Kg

SSI Schaefer Group

Swisslog Holding AG

Systems Logistics corporation

Egemin Automation.,Inc

Vistastore Systems, Inc

Wynright Corporation

Savoye Inc

Dearborn Mid-West Company, LLC

Knapp AG

TWG Logistics Group

12. Industry Structure

Industry M&As, Consolidations

Investment Opportunities

Global ASRS market - Road Ahead

