

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Deere & Company (DE) announced its net sales and revenues are projected to increase about 11 percent for fiscal 2017 with net income attributable to Deere & Company of about $2.075 billion. Company equipment sales are projected to increase about 10 percent for fiscal 2017. Company equipment sales are expected to be up about 24 percent year-over-year for the fourth quarter.



Net income attributable to Deere & Company was $641.8 million, or $1.97 per share, for the third quarter compared to $488.8 million, or $1.55 per share, prior year. Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 16 percent, to $7.81 billion, for the third quarter. Net sales of the equipment operations were $6.83 billion for the third quarter compared to $5.86 billion, last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX