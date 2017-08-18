

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $190 million, or $0.51 per share. This was up from $158 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $2.89 billion. This was up from $2.65 billion last year.



The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $190 Mln. vs. $158 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.51 vs. $0.42 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q4): $2.89 Bln vs. $2.65 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.85 - $0.89



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX