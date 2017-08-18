PR Newswire
London, August 18
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
|As at close of business on 17-August-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|194.23p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|195.52p
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
|As at close of business on 17-August-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|77.30p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|77.58p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP25.79m
|Borrowing Level:
|14%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---