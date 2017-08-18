Songa Offshore SE: Songa Offshore SE: Notice of Q2 report and webcast

Songa Offshore SE's Second Quarter 2017 report will be released prior to market opening on Friday 25 August 2017.
WEBCAST & CONFERENCE CALL
A webcast/conference call will be held at 12.30 PM CET on 25 August 2017. The presentation will be available for download on the Investor Relations section (go to "Presentations") at www.songaoffshore.com.
To listen, you may do one of the following:
a. WEBCAST
Go to the "Investor Relations" section on the Company's webpage and click on the link to "Webcast" located under "Reports and Financial Info".
b. CONFERENCE CALL
Dial-in details:
Live Participant Dial In (UK / International): + 44 333 30 00804
Live Participant Dial In, US: +1 (631) 913-1422
Live Participant Dial In, Norway: 23 50 02 43
Confirmation number: 61452282#
There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.
If you are not able to participate at the time of the call, you can listen to a replay of the conference call under the Webcast-section on the Company's webpage.
18 August 2017
Limassol, Cyprus
