Songa Offshore SE: Songa Offshore SE: Notice of Q2 report and webcast

Songa Offshore SE's Second Quarter 2017 report will be released prior to market opening on Friday 25 August 2017.



WEBCAST & CONFERENCE CALL



A webcast/conference call will be held at 12.30 PM CET on 25 August 2017. The presentation will be available for download on the Investor Relations section (go to "Presentations") at www.songaoffshore.com .



To listen, you may do one of the following:



a. WEBCAST



Go to the "Investor Relations" section on the Company's webpage and click on the link to "Webcast" located under "Reports and Financial Info".



b. CONFERENCE CALL



Dial-in details:



Live Participant Dial In (UK / International): + 44 333 30 00804

Live Participant Dial In, US: +1 (631) 913-1422

Live Participant Dial In, Norway: 23 50 02 43



Confirmation number: 61452282#



There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.



If you are not able to participate at the time of the call, you can listen to a replay of the conference call under the Webcast-section on the Company's webpage.



18 August 2017

Limassol, Cyprus



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

