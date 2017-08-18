Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Terex Reported Better than Expected Revenue and Earnings Results

Research Desk Line-up: Manitowoc Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Terex Corp. (NYSE: TEX), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=TEX, following the Company's release of its second quarter fiscal 2017 operating results, on August 01, 2017. The machinery products maker improved sales outlook and raised operating income and earnings per share guidance. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Farm & Construction Machinery industry. Pro-TD has currently selected The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company reported on August 07, 2017, its financial results for Q2 2017. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on Manitowoc when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on TEX; also brushing on MTW. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=TEX

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=MTW

Earnings Reviewed

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, Terex reported net sales of $1.18 billion, down 9% compared to net sales of $1.30 billion in Q2 2016, driven largely by a reduction in sales from the divested construction businesses. Terex's revenue numbers topped analysts' expectations of $1.16 billion

For Q2 2017, Terex reported income from continuing operations of $95.4 million, or $0.98 per share, compared to income from continuing operations of $109.6 million, or $1.00 per share in Q2 2016. Excluding a net after-tax benefit of $47.0 million largely related to the investment in Konecranes shares, the Company's adjusted income from continuing operations for the reported quarter was $49.6 million, or $0.51 per share, compared to income from continuing operations of $60.6 million, or $0.55 per share, in the prior year's same quarter. Terex's earnings topped Wall Street's estimates of $0.42 per share.

Segment Results

During Q2 2017, Terex's AWP segment recorded sales of $593.0 million, approximately flat compared to sales of $593.7 million in Q2 2016. The Company stated that momentum of a stronger-than-forecasted North American market for AWP products continued, driven by growing residential and nonresidential construction demand. AWP's income from operations margins totaled 10.3% compared to 12.2% in the prior year's same quarter. Margins were impacted by competitive global pricing dynamics, higher steel costs and the stronger US dollar, primarily versus the British pound.

AWP's bookings grew 14% and backlog totaled $499 million in Q2 2017, which is up 46% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's Backlog increased for the second quarter in a row in North America, Europe and Asia. Terex is forecasting AWP sales for FY17 to decline approximately 4% with an operating margin of about 8.5%.

For Q2 2017, Terex's Cranes segment net sales totaled $303.8 million compared to net sales of $357.4 million in Q2 2016. The segment turned profitable in the quarter reporting income from operations of $14.5 million compared toloss from operations of $12.8 million in the year ago same quarter attributed to aggressive restructuring actions focused on reducing footprint and cost structure. Globally, Cranes bookings grew 26% and backlog grew 29% on a y-o-y basis. As a result of the progress in the Cranes restructuring program, stabilizing markets and its improved order book, the Company increased full year guidance for the segment.

Terex's Materials Processing sales grew 9.5% to $280.5 million, or approximately 14%, when the impact of foreign exchange is removed. Materials Processing boosted operating profit by $6.4 million, representing a margin expansion of 130 basis points. Growth was driven by its concrete, Fuchs, and crushing and screening businesses. The segment backlog surged 33% on a y-o-y basis, driven by crushing and screening and Fuchs. Terex raised the segment's FY17 guidance to sales growth of approximately 9% with an operating margin of about 11%.

Capital Allocation Strategy

During Q2 2017, Terex monetized $277 million of Konecranes shares for a year-to-date total of $549 million. The Company repaid the $254 million remaining on its 6.5% notes and repurchased 9.4 million Terex's shares for $316 million, bringing its total to 15.9 million shares for $517 million for H1 2017.

Outlook

Based on Terex's H1 2017 results, backlog and the Company's market assessments, Terex improved its FY17 sales outlook from down about 12% to down approximately 6%. The Company raised its operating margin guidance to approximately 4.75%. Terex increased its earnings range from $0.80 to $0.95 per share to $1.05 to $1.15 per share. The Company reiterated its free cash flow guidance of $0 to $50 million.

Stock Performance

On Thursday, August 17, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $37.71, falling 2.56% from its previous closing price of $38.70. A total volume of 1.26 million shares have exchanged hands. Terex's stock price skyrocketed 18.44% in the last three months, 17.84% in the past six months, and 56.99% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have surged 19.60%. The stock has a dividend yield of 0.85%. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $3.36 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily