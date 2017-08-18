Global Digital Asset Management Market Growth at CAGR of 22.13%, 2016-2022 - $5.64 Billion Market By Solution, Deployment Model, Application, Industry, Regions

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Digital Asset Management Market - By Solution, Deployment Model, Application, Industry, Regions - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Industry Trends and Updates (2016-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global digital asset management market was 1.7 billion USD in 2016 and is forecasted to reach 5.64 billion USD by 2022 at an impressive CAGR of 22.13% for the period.

Digital asset management (DAM)is an enterprise solution for storing, organizing, retrieving, sharing, and backing up digital assets such as photos, music, videos, animations, podcasts and other multimedia content, and managing their rights and permissions. DAM enables usage tracking, creative workflow automation, archival, backups, and more.

Implementation of DAM will enable organizations to automate their services, improve product launch cycles and distribution channels, and enhance their brand value. Digital asset management, although in a nascent stage right now, has immense potential to grow due to enhancement in technology and innovation.

The DAM market is dominated by North America (U.S. and Canada), due to large number of vendors present and the increasing digital transformation occurring in the region. The other dominant geographical regions are Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region such as India and China are forecasted to lead the market in terms of growth rate in the near future due to growing demand for digitization. India being the hub of consultancy and outsourced projects, will realize an immense scope of usage of DAM solutions.

The media and entertainment industry accounts for the largest market share in DAM, in 2016, due to the enormous amount of digital data produced. The rise of e-commerce sector is also expected to aid the DAM industry.



Top market drivers for digital asset management:

Shift to SaaS from on premise software.

Increased need for management of rich media content.

Immense scope of DAM usage across industries such as retail, media and entertainment, military, consumer goods, and transportation.

High demand of dynamic documents

Shifting to non-linear digital workflows

Multiple content delivery channels

The constraints faced by digital asset management industry are:

Security and data privacy concerns

Bandwidth and connectivity issues

Availability of open-source digital asset management software

Large volume of digital content created every minute

Retrieval of relevant digital assets



Key Topics Covered:









1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview

Definition

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Porter's 5 Forces

Regulations

Market Dynamics

Introduction

Drivers

Constraints

Opportunities

4. Global digital asset management market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - By Revenue



5. By Solution

Asset & Metadata Archiving

Video Management

Web Content Management

Creative Tool Integration

Lifecycle & Rights Management

Others

6. By Deployment Model

Enterprise

On-premise

Cloud

Others

7. By Application

Marketing

Sales

Information Technology

Photography & Graphic Designing

Others

8. By Industry

Media and Entertainment

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Education

BFSI

Manufacturing

Others

9. By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

10. Vendor Market Share Analysis



11. Company Profiles

Adobe

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Dell EMC

HP

IBM

Celum

Opentext Corporation

Canto Inc

Amazon Web Services

Adam Software NV

Others

12. Industry Structure

Industry M&As, Consolidations

Investment Opportunities

Global Digital Asset Management market - Road Ahead

Tables

Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q5344n/global_digital





