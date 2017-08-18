Global Digital Asset Management Market Growth at CAGR of 22.13%, 2016-2022 - $5.64 Billion Market By Solution, Deployment Model, Application, Industry, Regions

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Digital Asset Management Market - By Solution, Deployment Model, Application, Industry, Regions - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Industry Trends and Updates (2016-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global digital asset management market was 1.7 billion USD in 2016 and is forecasted to reach 5.64 billion USD by 2022 at an impressive CAGR of 22.13% for the period.
Digital asset management (DAM)is an enterprise solution for storing, organizing, retrieving, sharing, and backing up digital assets such as photos, music, videos, animations, podcasts and other multimedia content, and managing their rights and permissions. DAM enables usage tracking, creative workflow automation, archival, backups, and more.
Implementation of DAM will enable organizations to automate their services, improve product launch cycles and distribution channels, and enhance their brand value. Digital asset management, although in a nascent stage right now, has immense potential to grow due to enhancement in technology and innovation.
The DAM market is dominated by North America (U.S. and Canada), due to large number of vendors present and the increasing digital transformation occurring in the region. The other dominant geographical regions are Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.
Emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region such as India and China are forecasted to lead the market in terms of growth rate in the near future due to growing demand for digitization. India being the hub of consultancy and outsourced projects, will realize an immense scope of usage of DAM solutions.
The media and entertainment industry accounts for the largest market share in DAM, in 2016, due to the enormous amount of digital data produced. The rise of e-commerce sector is also expected to aid the DAM industry.
Top market drivers for digital asset management:
- Shift to SaaS from on premise software.
- Increased need for management of rich media content.
- Immense scope of DAM usage across industries such as retail, media and entertainment, military, consumer goods, and transportation.
- High demand of dynamic documents
- Shifting to non-linear digital workflows
- Multiple content delivery channels
The constraints faced by digital asset management industry are:
- Security and data privacy concerns
- Bandwidth and connectivity issues
- Availability of open-source digital asset management software
- Large volume of digital content created every minute
- Retrieval of relevant digital assets
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Overview
- Definition
- Industry Value Chain Analysis
- Porter's 5 Forces
- Regulations
- Market Dynamics
- Introduction
- Drivers
- Constraints
- Opportunities
4. Global digital asset management market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - By Revenue
5. By Solution
- Asset & Metadata Archiving
- Video Management
- Web Content Management
- Creative Tool Integration
- Lifecycle & Rights Management
- Others
6. By Deployment Model
- Enterprise
- On-premise
- Cloud
- Others
7. By Application
- Marketing
- Sales
- Information Technology
- Photography & Graphic Designing
- Others
8. By Industry
- Media and Entertainment
- Government
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Education
- BFSI
- Manufacturing
- Others
9. By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Others
- Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
10. Vendor Market Share Analysis
11. Company Profiles
- Adobe
- Cognizant Technology Solutions
- Dell EMC
- HP
- IBM
- Celum
- Opentext Corporation
- Canto Inc
- Amazon Web Services
- Adam Software NV
- Others
12. Industry Structure
- Industry M&As, Consolidations
- Investment Opportunities
- Global Digital Asset Management market - Road Ahead
- Tables
- Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q5344n/global_digital
