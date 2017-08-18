

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) announced the pricing of $750 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2025 in an unregistered offering. The Notes will pay interest semi-annually at a rate of 5.625% per annum. The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the company and will be guaranteed by certain of its domestic restricted subsidiaries.



The offering is expected to close on August 24, 2017, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



