Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: Largest Global Supplier of Automotive Safety Systems has Raised Dividend for Seven Consecutive Years; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on August 18, 2017

Dividend Declared

On May 09, 2017, Autoliv's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share for Q3 2017. The dividend will be payable on Thursday, September 07, 2017 to Autoliv's stockholders of record on the close of business on Wednesday, August 23, 2017. The ex-date will be Monday, August 21, 2017, for holders of the common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Tuesday, August 22, 2017, for holders of Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) listed on the NASDAQ Stockholm.

Autoliv's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.21%, which is comfortably higher than the average dividend yield of 1.86% for the Consumer Goods sector. The Company has raised its dividend for seven consecutive years.

Dividend Insights

Autoliv has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8%, which means that the Company distributes approximately $0.39 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much money a Company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analyst estimates, Autoliv is forecasted to report earnings of $7.01 for the next year which is substantially above its annualized dividend of $2.40.

For Q2 2017, Autoliv's cash flow from operations amounted to $179 million compared to $103 million in Q2 2016. The Company's gross interest-bearing debt decreased during the quarter by $37 million to $1,512 million. As of June 30, 2017, Autoliv had a leverage ratio of 0.7x. The Company's cash and cash equivalents were $922.5 million as on June 30, 2017. The strong financial position indicates the Company's ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain its dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Autoliv

On August 14, 2017, Autoliv's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 60 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2017. The dividend will be payable on December 07, 2017, to Autoliv's stockholders of record on the close of business on November 22, 2017. The ex-date will be Tuesday, November 21, 2017, for holders of common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as well as holders of Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

About Autoliv

Autoliv is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems and, through its subsidiaries, it develops and manufactures automotive safety systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Together with its joint ventures, Autoliv has more than 80 facilities with 70,000 employees in 27 countries. In addition, the Company has 22 technical centers in ten countries around the world, with 19 test tracks, more than any other automotive safety supplier.

Stock Performance

Autoliv's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $106.48, dropping 1.96%. A total volume of 246.87 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price advanced 2.81% in the last three months and 1.47% in the previous twelve months. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 16.85 and have a dividend yield of 2.25%. The stock currently has a market cap of $9.36 billion.

