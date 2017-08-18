Kryptonite 1 plc - Directors' Dealings and Holding in Company

Kryptonite 1 Plc

("Kryptonite 1" or the "Company")

Directors' Dealings and Holding in Company

Kryptonite 1 Plc announces that Smaller Company Capital Limited ("SCC"), a company which is owned and controlled by Jeremy Woodgate and Rupert Williams has purchased 250,876 ordinary shares of 0.19 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 3.01 pence per share in an off-market transaction.

As a result of this transaction, SCC holds a total of 3,324,560 Ordinary Shares, representing 3.42 per cent. of the Ordinary Shares in issue and 3.22 per cent. of the total voting rights of the Company.

In addition, Jeremy Woodgate holds 1,402,631 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.44 per cent. of the Ordinary Shares in issue and 1.36 per cent. of the total voting rights of the Company.

The Company has also been notified that Starvest PLC no longer holds a disclosable interest in the share capital of the Company.

The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

