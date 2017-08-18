Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: MetLife's Q2 Bottom-line Surged 57% Y-o-Y; Outshined Forecasts

Research Desk Line-up: Manulife Financial Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

During Q2 FY17, MetLife reported total revenues of $17.25 billion, up from $15.24 billion in the previous year's same quarter. The Company's total operating revenues came in at $17.39 billion for the eported quarter, up 3% from $16.96 billion recorded at the end of Q2 FY16. Wall Street had expected the Company to report total operating revenues of $17.13 billion for the reported quarter. Furthermore, operating premiums, fees & other revenues were $12.50 billion for Q2 FY17 compared to $12.07 billion in the prior year's same quarter.

The insurance corporation reported net income available to MetLife's common shareholders of $838 million, or $0.77 per share, in Q2 FY17 compared to $64 million, or $0.06 per share, in Q2 FY16. The Company's operating earnings grew to $1.41 billion, or $1.30 per share, during Q2 FY17 from $924 million, or $0.83 per share, in Q2 FY16. Market analysts had expected operating earnings of $1.28 per share.

Operating Metrics

The Company reported a return on equity (ROE) of 5.0% in Q2 FY17 compared to a 0.3% in Q2 FY16. MetLife's operating ROE (excluding AOCI other than FCTA) for the reported quarter was 6.2% compared to 0.4% in Q2 FY16. The Company's operating tangible ROE in Q2 FY17 was 7.6% versus 0.6% in Q2 FY16. Furthermore, book value per tangible common stockholders' equity stood at $42.00 as on June 30, 2017, compared to $43.98 as on June 30, 2016.

Segment-Performance

U.S. - The segment's operating revenues increased to $7.90 billion in Q2 FY17 from $7.18 billion in Q2 FY16. Total premiums revenues also grew to $5.88 billion in Q2 FY17 from $5.17 billion in the last year's comparable quarter. Furthermore, the segment's operating earnings rose 13% to $499 million y-o-y in Q2 FY17.

Asia - In Q2 FY17, operating revenues from the segment was $2.77 billion compared to $2.75 billion in the prior year's same quarter. The segment's premiums revenues were $1.66 billion in Q2 FY17 compared to $1.68 billion in Q2 FY16. Moreover, operating earnings from Asia increased 20% to $310 million y-o-y in Q2 FY17.

Latin America - MetLife's Latin American segment generated operating revenues of $1.22 billion in Q2 FY17 compared to $1.15 billion in Q2 FY16. The segment's total premiums revenues increased to $645 million during Q2 FY17 from $631 million in Q2 FY16. Additionally, the segment's operating earnings were up by 12% y-o-y to stand at $154 million in Q2 FY17.

EMEA - During Q2 FY17, the segment's operating revenues stood at $703 million compared to $716 million in Q2 FY16. Total premiums were $505 million for Q2 FY17 versus $519 million in Q2 FY16. Meanwhile, the segment's operating earnings rose 13% to $72 million y-o-y in Q2 FY17.

MetLife Holdings - For Q2 FY17, the segment reported operating revenues of $2.81 billion compared to $3.16 billion in the year ago same quarter. The segment's premiums revenues stood at $1.02 billion for Q2 FY17 versus $1.12 billion in Q2 FY16. Furthermore, the segment's operating earnings came in at $235 million for Q2 FY17 versus operating loss of $33 million in the previous year's corresponding period.

Brighthouse Financial - The segment's operating revenues were $2.07 billion for Q2 FY17, which came in below the $2.36 billion reported in the year ago same quarter. Operating earnings fell 5% y-o-y to $283 million in the reported quarter.

Dividend and Share Buyback

In a separate press release on July 07, 2017, MetLife's Board of Directors declared third quarter FY17 common stock dividend of $0.40 per share. The dividend is payable on September 13, 2017, to shareholders of record as of August 07, 2017.

During Q2 FY17, MetLife repurchased $952 million of its common shares.

Spin-Off

On August 07, 2017, MetLife completed the spin-off of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF), creating two independent, publicly-traded companies.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Thursday, August 17, 2017, MetLife's stock slipped 2.09%, ending the trading session at $46.95. A total volume of 7.68 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 5.76 million shares. The Company's stock price soared 5.77% in the last three months and 30.44% in the previous twelve months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 484.02 and has a dividend yield of 3.41%. The stock currently has a market cap of $49.83 billion.

