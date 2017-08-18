China Dairy Markets Report 2011-2017

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "China Dairy 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report includes information on supply and usage across the following categories:

The report provides information on:

The following categories are further segmented into the following product types:

Milk (White Milk, Flavoured Milk, Condensed Milk, Milk Powder)

Chilled Dairy (Spoonable and Drinking Yogurt, Dairy Desserts)

Cream (Whipping Cream, Other Liquid Cream, Sour Cream, Custard)

Cheese (Hard Cheese, Soft Cheese, White Cheese, Blue Cheese, Processed Cheese)

Butter Fat (Butter, Dairy Spreads, Butter Ghee)

Consumption volume (tonnes) and total market value $, , 2011-2017

Manufacturer supply (2013-2016 volume only),

Volume Channel distribution split into retail, food service and industrial applications

Hard Cheese - Cheddar, Edam, Emmental, Gouda, Havarti, Italian Hard Cheese and Other Hard Cheese

Soft Cheese - Brie, Camembert and Other Soft Cheese

White Cheese - Mozzarella, Cream Cheese, Feta, Mascarpone, Cottage Cheese and Other White Cheese

Blue Cheese - Italian Blue Cheese, Roquefort, Other Blue Cheese

Processed Cheese - Portions, Slices, Blocks/Cans, Grated, Spreads and Other Processed Cheese

Industrial applications of dairy products should be treated with caution when comparing data across categories. For example, care should be taken when comparing like for like data, i.e. sales of processed cheese volumes versus cheddar volumes there can be a risk of double counting. Similarly, when analysing the Powdered Milk category in some markets there can be utilisation of powdered milk being used for production of white milk or other dairy products. For the purposes of the categories profiled in this report, powdered milk (including skim milk powder) and cheese utilised for further processing into dairy products is not included in order to avoid double counting.

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m5wn7w/china_dairy_2017

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716