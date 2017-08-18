

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The earnings season is narrowing down and there are no major economic announcements for the day, except the consumer sentiment report. The Market is showing a direction to bounce back on Friday as the initial trading at the U.S. Futures Index are mostly on a positive note. Asian shares closed mostly lower, while European share are trading in the red.



As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were down 1.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 1.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were climbing 16.25 points.



U.S. stocks closed down on Thursday. The Dow tumbled 274.14 points or 1.2 percent to 21,750.73, the Nasdaq plummeted 123.19 points or 1.9 percent to 6,211.91 and the S&P 500 slumped 38.10 points 1.5 percent to 2,430.01.



On the economic front, the Institute for Social Research of the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment for August will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The economists are looking consensus of 94.0, slightly down from 93.4 in the previous month.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will participate in a moderated Q&A session at the Dallas County Community College District Conference Day 2017 in Dallas, with audience Q&A at 10.15 am ET.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count for the week will published at 1.00 pm ET. The prior week North American Rig Count was 1169 and U.S. rig counts were 949.



Lenovo Group Ltd. Reported net loss attributable to equity holders for the first-quarter of about $72 million, compared to profit of $173 million reported in the corresponding period of last year. Loss per share was $0.66 cents, compared with earnings per share $1.56 cents last year.



The Group's consolidated revenue was almost flat year-on year with 0.4 percent decline year-on-year or an increase of 0.8 percent excluding currency impact to $10.012 billion.



Deere & Co. (DE) reported third quarter net income attributable to the company of $642 million, up 31 percent from $489 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, earnings grew to $1.97 from $1.55 last year.



Total Net sales for the quarter climbed 17 percent to $6.833 billion from $5.861 billion a year ago.



Asian stocks closed mostly down on Friday. Chinese shares closed on a steady note amid optimism over earnings and improving growth. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher at 3,268.72 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed down 296.65 points or 1.08 percent at 27,047.57.



Japanese shares hit 3-1/2-month lows as the yen strengthened amid U.S. political worries. The Nikkei average fell 232.22 points or 1.18 percent to 19,470.41, its lowest level since May 2. The broader Topix index closed 1.08 percent lower at 1,597.36.



Australian shares fell notably. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 32.10 points or 0.56 percent to 5,747.10 but ended the week up by 0.9 percent. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 28.70 points or 0.49 percent at 5,798.50.



The big four banks fell between 0.6 percent and 1.6 percent. Miners also succumbed to selling pressure, with Forescue Metals Group and BHP Billiton losing 1-2 percent, as base metal prices edged down from multi-year highs.



European shares are trading in the red. Among the major indices, CAC 40 of France is dow 54.64 points or 1.06 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 72.42 points or 0.59 percent. FTSW 100 of England is slipping 72.79 points or 0.98 percent. Swiss Market Index is down 80.33 points or 0.90 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is currently down 0.88 percent.



